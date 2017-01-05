Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv

Police in Chicago have said that four people are in custody as part of an investigation into a Facebook live video that seemed to show a man being restrained and tortured by four people.

According to FOX32 Chicago, the video showed four people holding a young white male hostage and was reportedly streamed live by an African-American woman. In one part of the video, someone can be heard saying: "F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!"

Police found the man disorientated and walking in the city, Buzzfeed reported, he was taken to hospital where his condition was described as stable.

In a statement, Chicago police said that they responded to a battery at house on West Lexington and "discovered signs of a struggle and damage to the property", they said this evidence was linked to the man they found disorientated. Police then became aware of the video on social media "depicting battery of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual."

"At the point the CPD believes the video is credible and detectives are questioning persons of interest in the case."

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Chicago police described the video as "brutal" and said the man had "mental health challenges".

"The images in the video put on display the brazenness of the offenders who assaulted the victim and the broadcast for the entire world to see," a spokesperson said at the conference. "All four offenders from the incidents are in police custody and awaiting formal charges."