A child rapist who nearly brought a judge to tears because of the harrowing abuse of two young girls was also a benefits cheat who claimed he needed a wheelchair but was recorded jet-skiing and riding a camel.

Michael Miszczak raped and beat two young girls during a campaign of "grotesque" sexual and physical abuse where he forced his vulnerable victims to eat each other's vomit.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how the 54-year-old and his ex-wife Sandra Jones "brainwashed", raped and beat their victims before Miszczak was jailed for 25 years and Jones for 14 years, earlier this week.

Following his sentencing, the Liverpool Echo revealed Miszczak was previously jailed over a benefits scam where he netted more than £115,000 ($143,000) after claiming he needed a wheelchair.

In fact Miszczak, of Acorn Street, Newton-le-Willows, needed no such assistance and when police raided his home after a tip-off they found damning home video footage of him jet-skiing on holiday in Australia, camel riding and lifting scaffolding.

The ex-miner claimed a work accident, at Parkside colliery, near St Helens, in 1989, left him severely disabled and needing constant care.

Despite being paid £250,000 ($311,565) compensation from the National Coal Board after the mining accident he received £115,000 in benefits between August 1993 and October 2003.

Miszczak was jailed for 12 months in September 2004 after admitting eight charges of false accounting and 11 of obtaining property by deception and was forced to repay £115,411 to the state after selling his house.

He even appeared on ITV's Tonight With Trevor McDonald who analysed Britain's "sicknote culture", said the newspaper.

Earlier this month Judge Denis Watson QC fought back tears as he jailed Miszczak for 10 charges, including child rape, indecent assault and child cruelty.

He said: "I don't think I will ever forget listening to the evidence. That event, it was so appalling, I find it difficult to control the repetition of what occurred."