Police say an explosion struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday (15 June), with reports saying there have been casualties.

Police officials say they're investigating and have no word yet on injuries or deaths.

However, state media reports people have been hurt and photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding.

A cellphone camera video posted on the website of the official People's Daily newspaper showed more than a dozen people lying motionless in front of the kindergarten's steel sliding gate, with clothing, shoes and other items strewn on the ground beside pools of blood.

Police say the blast struck at 4.50pm at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in the city of Fengxian in Jiangsu province.

It wasn't clear whether the blast was an accident or was deliberately set. The newspaper Xiandaikuaibao cited an unidentified witness as saying the explosive appeared to have been a bottle of cooking gas.

Calls to the kindergarten and local hospitals rang unanswered.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbours and society.

China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.