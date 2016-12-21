The family of late singer Christina Grimmie are reportedly suing concert promoter AEG Live over her death.

The Voice star, 22, was shot and killed by Kevin Loibl at the Plaza Live on 10 June while hosting a meet-and-greet with fans backstage at the venue in Orlando, Florida. In the lawsuit, the singer's family request damages for emotional distress caused by Grimmie's death and hold the concert hall accountable for security failings.

Filed on 20 December by Grimmie's mother Tina, father Albert and brother Marcus, the lawsuit names AEG Live, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the Plaza Live, and the security company hired on the evening of her death.

According to Billboard, the family claim the Plaza Live "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue" and merely carried out "superficial bag checks". The family believe that the use of body detectors would have prevented attendees from bringing weapons into the building.

The legal documents state: "The death of Christina was caused by the negligent and culpable conduct of the defendants who failed to provide adequate security measures to protect Christina at the Plaza Live Theater on June 10, 2016."

The lawsuit claims Loibl entered the venue armed with two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife. Loibl shot Grimmie in the head and chest before being tackled to the ground by her brother Marcus. However, the gunman was able to break free and took his own life.

In their argument for compensation, Grimmie's family detail how they supported the singer's musical ambitions, which included a move to Los Angeles between 2012 and 2013 and financial investments in her career. Grimmie allegedly "provided financial support to her parents" while her brother worked as her tour manager.

The family are now requesting recovery for the financial support Grimmie would have given them plus her projected income should she have lived until the normal life expectancy. In addition to compensation for medical and funeral expenses, Grimmie's parents are requesting damages for the mental anguish and pain suffering caused while her brother has cited physical and emotional trauma. The plaintiffs are hoping for a jury trial but a response is yet to be filed.

The lawsuit comes just days after the Orlando Sentinel obtained and released police file photos of Loibl watching Grimmie perform from the back of the crowd moments before he shot her backstage.