Grigor Dimitrov won his first ever Masters 1000 title after outclassing Nick Kyrgios in the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday (20 August).

With both players having a chance at a first ever Masters title, it was Dimitrov who came out on top, breaking the Australian once in both sets as he triumphed in a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The Bulgarian, who did not drop a single set all tournament, will now move up from 11th to 9th in the rankings as he looks to end the season the same way he started it, having impressed in his semi-final showing against Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open as well as winning the Sofia Open earlier in the year.

"In the big picture, it means a lot to me," Dimitrov said following the match, as quoted on BBC. "I'm pretty confident after that win. This is what I've been practicing for."

"I'm going to enjoy it for a day or two but then it's back to the routine and prepare for the US Open."

As for Kyrgios, he was unable to replicate his performance that knocked out new world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final as he committed 31 unforced errors against Dimitrov.

However, the 22-year-old was gracious in defeat as he reflected on making it to his first ever Masters final.

"Looking back from where I was... I would have never thought I would have had my first Masters 1000 event final," Kyrgios explained, as quoted on ATP. "So I'm pretty happy with the result. From where I was to here, it's just been amazing."

"It couldn't have gone to a more deserving player [Dimitrov]. He's really got his game back on track. I think he's starting to be where I think I pictured him being. He struggled a year ago with his game, but now he's playing some really good tennis."

Meanwhile, in the women's singles final earlier in the day, Garbine Muguruza followed up her Wimbledon triumph by winning her second title of the year after a rampant 6-1, 6-0 win over world number two Simona Halep.

Becoming the first female Spaniard to win the event, Muguruza, who will move up from sixth to third in the rankings, also denied Halep a chance at becoming the new world number one.

"I think today was my best performance of the tournament, because I felt like I played 20 hours in that court, you know. I had very long matches," Muguruza reflected, as quoted on WTA.

"It was just there. I think I did few little mistakes and my shots were very [well] placed and I think I was doing almost everything right there."

As for her Romanian counter-part, all she could do was apologize for her performance: "I played so bad today and she played so well. I am sorry for this match."