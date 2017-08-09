A man who posed as a police officer and terrorised and killed a vulnerable man he met on a gay dating website has been convicted of murder and arson.

Jason Marshall, 28, would stalk people on the website Badoo and went to the west London flat of Peter Fasoli, 58 on 6 January 2013 in a police uniform and handcuffs on the pretext of bondage sex.

CCTV footage later showed how Fasoli had been bound begging for his life while Marshall put cling film around his head and music from Classic FM radio plays in the background.

He then set the flat on fire and used his victim's bank cards to purchase a trip to Rome where he killed another man.

A pathologist said Fasoli died in part to asphyxiation but he was still alive but unconscious when the fire started.

In Italy, later that same month, Marshall strangled Vincenzo Iale, 67 and stole his bank card and car. He was jailed for 16 years in July 2014.

The death of Fasoli, a computer repairman, had been initially described as an accident by smoke inhalation and that the fire was caused by a lightbulb above his head until CCTV footage was discovered by his nephew which showed the horrific circumstances of his death.

There are concerns over why the police did not spot the CCTV footage or that Fasoli's cards had been used after his death.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said, according to the Press Association: "There appears to have been missed opportunities and serious failings of the police investigation. Why did they not check the victim's mobile phone, computer, bank transactions and CCTV?"

"Yet again we are hearing about the horrific killing of a gay man where the police seem to have not followed quite basic investigative procedures.

The Old Bailey heard how the killer enjoyed dominating naked men while pretending to be a policeman and Marshall, of East Ham, told Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC he had been trying to terrify Fasoli, "With the prospect of torture".