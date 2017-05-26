Sir Cliff Richard is reported to have settled his legal fight with South Yorkshire Police after the force named him as suspected sex offender.

Sir Cliff filed a claim against the police in October 2016 for a publicly naming him as the subject of a sex offence probe in 2014.

The 76-year-old also sued the BBC, who filmed and broadcast footage of officers searching his Berkshire home.

Sir Cliff was never prosecuted or charged for sexual offences as the Crown Prosecution Service deemed there was insufficient evidence.

At a High Court hearing in March, South Yorkshire Police claimed they were "strong-armed" into giving information about the probe to a BBC reporter.

The force had previously replied "wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused".

Sky News reports that he still intends to sue the BBC. The broadcaster has defended its coverage of the investigation, stating that it had given prominence to Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage".