The heir to the Greggs bakery chain has been sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in jail for sexually abusing boys. Colin Gregg, a married grandfather, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Gregg, 75, from Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault against four boys aged between 11 and 14. The attacks began in the early 1960s and continued into the 1990s, when he was a teacher.

Sentencing Gregg, Judge Robin Mairs said: "The damage you caused will last and has lasted much longer than any sentence I can impose on you.

"You were trusted with the care of young boys and abused that repeatedly, in the most horrendous fashion. The impact on them is life long," reported the Newcastle Chronicle.

Gregg had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which took place in his home gym, study, car and swimming pool. However, he was convicted on 3 March.

During the trial, prosecutor Paul Greany, QC said: "He did dreadful things to these children. He knows it, the world should know it and he should be convicted."

In addition to his sentence, Gregg has been banned from working with children and made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Northumbria Police Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: "We welcome the sentencing of the court today and hope this allows these victims to move on with their lives. Colin Gregg was in a position of trust which he used to sexually exploit children."

"This will have undoubtedly had a huge impact on the lives of these victims and their families. We hope today's outcome gives them a sense of justice and some closure."

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline in confidence on 0800 808 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline 24/7 on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk