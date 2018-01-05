Barcelona are reportedly edging closer towards completing the signing of Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina in the coming days.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Sao Paulo-based club's sporting director Alexandre Mattos will hold a meeting with the Colombian international on Friday (5 January). He will make a decision on the player's future after having a conversation with the defender.

If the involved parties can reach an agreement, the player will travel to Europe on 8 January to undergo medical before completing his switch to Camp Nou.

Mina is expected to sign a four-and-a-half year deal with the Catalan club, which will keep him at Barcelona until 2022. Ernesto Valverde is keen on bringing the centre-back as soon as possible as they need a replacement for Javier Mascherano.

The former Liverpool defender has already agreed a deal to make a switch to the Chinese Super League. Mascherano will join Chinese outfit Hebei China Fortune once Samuel Umtiti recovers from his injury.

Mattos has already confirmed the Brazilian club have received an offer from Barcelona in securing Mina's services.

"It's true that Barcelona have come after Mina. It's true they are offering more money [to bring the deal forward to January] but it's also true that Palmeiras are not interested," Mattos explained.

"We are going to wait for Mina to come back [from holidays] so that we can talk with him. Right now there is nothing new but if something [an offer] comes up that Palmerias like, we would study the situation. And if we have to change our mind, it will be done but if not, he will stay. "

Barcelona have an option to sign the South American defender for €9m (£8m, $10.8m) after the end of the season. In Colombia, there is a talk that Palmeiras will allow Mina to complete a move to La Liga for a fee of around €12m (£10.7m, $14.4m), which will include a fixed fee of €10m and the remaining €2m will be variables.

Valverde has admitted his side will invest in the January transfer window, if they can further strengthen the squad.

"I have always said that I am happy with the players we have, they're the best. Vermaelen is a good example. It seemed that we were looking for a replacement before seeing him play," Valverde stressed.

"Regarding the January window obviously we are who we are and we are open to becoming even better. We know that we have to compete in order to be the best. In the same way that other clubs worry about improving their squad so do we to an extent. When that happens, we'll make an announcement."

Meanwhile, the Telegraph claims Barcelona are also pushing to complete a deal for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. The Spanish giants will make the Brazil international their club-record signing as they are ready to pay a fee of £140m ($189.6m) for the midfielder.

The initial fee to be paid will be around £105m and the remaining £35m will be add-ons based on the appearances and success achieved by the former Inter Milan man at Barcelona.