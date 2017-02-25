Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been told he won't find a better club to join than Inter Milan if he decides to leave The Emirates Stadium this summer. The Chile international has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, leading to speculation he could leave North London after three years at the club.

Playmaker Mesut Ozil is also yet to make a decision over a contract extension, with the players having less than 18 months to run on their current deals. The Sun understand both Sanchez and Ozil are demanding wages of £290,000-a-week, a pay packet similar to that of Manchester United's world record signing Paul Pogba.

Should both players indicate they have no intention of remaining at Arsenal beyond their current deals, then the club may be forced to sell them this summer to ensure they don't lose the pair on a free. The options open to both players are seemingly limited, but Sanchez has been advised to move to Italy.

Fellow Chile international Gary Medel told Corriere dello Sport on the Arsenal star, according to AOL. "Alexis is a player everyone knows. He's one of those strikers that all the top clubs look at. I don't know what his future will be, but if he asks for information on Inter, I'll say that here we have a great squad, a very good coach and directors who are hungry for victories. You won't find a project like this elsewhere."

After a lean period since finishing as Serie A runners-up in 2011, Inter have staged something of a revival under manager Stefano Pioli and are currently fourth in the table, six points ahead of third-place Napoli, who occupy the final Champions League berth. The Nerazzurri face second place side Roma this weekend with a chance to underline their recent improvement.

As Arsene Wenger continues to ponder his future beyond the end of the campaign when his latest contract with Arsenal expires – a factor which could be influencing the uncertainty over Sanchez and Ozil's future – Medel is making no such delay. The 29-year-old is ready to pen an extension at the San Siro, with talks planned after the visit of Roma.

"Inter want me to stay and I don't want to leave," he added. "The situation is extremely simple. My agent will be in Italy after the game [on Sunday]. He will meet the representatives of the club and an agreement should be pretty easy to be found."