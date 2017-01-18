He's been the resident villain on the cobbles for as long as we can remember, but it looks as though viewers could be saying farewell to Pat Phelan once and for all.

The ITV soap's troublemaker has been blackmailing Andy Carver for months for attempting to murder him. Tuesday night's episode (17 January), saw Andy burn down Kevin Webster's garage out of desperation when Phelan threatened to hurt his girlfriend Steph Britton.

Over the next week, Andy and Steph will pack their bags and the former comes clean about what's been going on, and the pair head for Portugal. But before making his way to the airport, he discovers that there is CCTV evidence of Phelan on Kevin Webster's laptop that could put an end to his nefarious ways.

Prior to jumping in the taxi with a one-way ticket to leave Weatherfield for good, Andy digs through the computer desperately trying to clear Kevin's name, who is currently suspected of burning down his own garage.

He eventually encounters footage of Phelan confessing that he was responsible for the building scam. Things don't stay peaceful for too long as Phelan soon arrives on the scene, and is unaware that he is being recorded by Andy, openly talking about plotting the scam along with Michael's death.

Phelan soon catches on to what's going on and realises he's being taped, and snatches Andy's phone to try and delete everything. The violence gets more dramatic as Andy hits the villain over the head with the laptop. As viewers can expect, Phelan doesn't give up without a strong fight.

Whether Andy and Steph make it to Portugal remains to be seen.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.