A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice as part of the investigation into missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague. Suffolk Police said the man has been taken into custody for questioning in relation to new information.

Police said the suspect was not the driver of the bin lorry which collected refuse from the area where McKeague was last seen, but officers have not given any further details at this time.

A refuse vehicle made a collection in the area shortly after the last confirmed sighting of McKeague. The lorry was seized by police, but forensic examinations revealed no fresh clues.

McKeague has not been seen since the early hours of 24 September 2016 in the Bury St Edmunds area of Suffolk. He had been on a night out with friends and is believed to have intended to walk back to his base at RAF Honington.

As part of the ongoing inquiry into his disappearance, police are preparing to search a landfill site at Milton close to where he was last seen. Work is being carried out to move a large volume of bulk material and to build access routes to allow the search to begin.

Police are still appealing for two potential witnesses seen on the Brentgovel Street/ 'horseshoe' area around the time of the last confirmed sighting of McKeague to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said; "We are continuing to make progress on the investigation and we will be starting the landfill site search as soon as the preparatory work is complete. We have been carrying out a lot of enquiries behind the scenes and our work continues to find the truth about what happened to Corrie."

Any information relating to McKeague's disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively witnesses can call 101 and ask to speak to the inquiry team.