A special announcement regarding ITV drama Downton Abbey was mooted by the show itself to be on its way, but the tweet teasing the news was quickly deleted from the programme's official account. Nevertheless, fans have understandably gone into a frenzy over the future of the show following its TV finale.

The tweet read: "Big news is on its way! Check back tomorrow for a special announcement." Attached was an image showing lead characters the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Crawley (Michelle Dockery) and the Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith).

Above the images was the catption: "Something big is happening at Downton!"

The tweet was published at 1pm UK time and deleted about 50 minutes later.

Given how well-publicised 2015's Christmas special was as the final episode, another Christmas special is unlikely, meaning a jump to the big screen could be in store for the enormously popular show.

IBTimes UK has reached out to ITV Studios for comment.

All those involved in the show have been pretty open about wanting to get a film off the ground, with NBC Universal president Michael Edelstein saying in June: "We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the cast together.

"Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

Prior to this, the show's creator Julian Fellowes said in a Guardian webchat: "I keep being asked about the Downton film. I've done some work on the script, because I don't want to find there's a green light and no script ready. But we're still waiting for that green light from the studio.

"Then the biggest difficulty will be rounding up all the cast as, compared with most series, it has such a large cast. And it needs them to feel Downtonesque."

Downton Abbey first aired in 2010 and was an instant ratings success, regularly drawing between nine and 12m viewers across its five-year run. The 52nd and final episode was televised on Christmas Day and drew the story to an apparent close.