Couples that diet together do not necessarily stay together. After agreeing to go on a joint weight loss regime with his wife, one man's marriage has broken down as a result of his fitness transformation, he claimed online.

"We were both approaching 300lbs (136 kilos). As a couple we could barely walk the few steps from our car to our office," he said on Reddit.

While the post is yet to be verified, it was submitted on Saturday (24 February) and has triggered over 500 comments with support and advice.

"We didn't vacation, we didn't go for walks, we didn't do anything but stare at our phones when we went out to eat", he added.

"We ate takeout three meals a day and were pretty miserable... Our sex life was at first uncomfortable, and then essentially non-existent."

After this, the poster described a turn in events: "My wife, on the other hand, quit her gym and trainer after about a week. I lost about 10lbs (4.5kg) a month and after four months, it really began to show. It was at this point that she became intensely hostile towards me."

Supposedly after this she made him sleep in a separate room citing snoring as the reason behind the change. In addition to this, he stated that she also then began posting pointed messages on social media which felt like comments directed towards him.

"She started posting things on Facebook about 'losing the genetic lottery' when it came to weight and it was best that she just learn to love who she was. A favourite quote that became her Facebook backdrop was 'change your world, not your body.'"

This came to a head when his wife texted him with an explanation of how his weight loss made her feel.

"She said: '[sic] I'm sorry to do this to you, but I am deeply not attracted to both your new body and your new attitude. I never thought you would remind me of my bullies but that's exactly what you've become. I'm contacting a divorce lawyer on Monday morning."

Whilst the husband looked for advice on how best to resolve the situation, the top voted comments on the post encouraged him to move on.

One person said: "I'm really surprised by your wife in choosing to leave before communicating how serious she felt about ending the relationship. That's hugely unfair to you, you deserve a chance to talk to her. But if she is choosing to end a 12 year marriage over text, then I don't think she has much respect for you in the first place. If she won't take your call, or see you, then you need to find a lawyer too."