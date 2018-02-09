Reddit has banned a page sharing "deepfake" porn images where the faces of celebrities, ex-partners and complete strangers are superimposed on to that of an adult performer.

In recent months, Reddit users have been at the centre of a technology used to superimpose faces on to porn star bodies relatively seamlessly.

Over 90,000 users were signed up to the Deepfakes subreddit, according to The Verge. Celebfakes, a seven-year-old forum featuring still images, was also removed.

Celebrities including Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have all been targeted by makers of deepfakes.

Users have also harnessed the technology to trawl social media and create deepfakes of friends, ex-partners and strangers. Up to 500 images of a person's face can be used to create a realistic deepfake. A new app known as FakeApp made this process user-friendly.

Concerns have been expressed recently about the rise of deepfakes featuring children's faces.

The technology has also been used to create non-sexual images of US President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, BBC News reported.

In response, Reddit rolled out a mandatory pornography policy. It "prohibits the dissemination of images or video depicting any person in a state of nudity or engaged in any act of sexual conduct apparently created or posted without their permission, including depictions that have been faked".

Platforms including Twitter, Gyfcat and Pornhub have also banned deepfakes.