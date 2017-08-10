Craig David shocked the world when he unveiled his muscular physique a few years ago, but the Fill Me In singer now suggests his quest to obtain the perfect body went too far.

After hiding out in the image-conscious shores of Miami, Florida for several years, the 36-year-old reemerged on Instagram in 2013 sporting a brand new, incredibly bulked-up body. It took many of David's followers by surprise and some were even concerned about his intentions towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

Reflecting on his former workout regime, the 7 Days hitmaker told Australian breakfast show Sunrise that his fitness ambitions were linked to being a heavier child.

David said: "There was a time when I was like, just training like crazy, but then I realised that actually, having been an overweight kid, I just wanted to do the opposite. But finding balance was key. Because you can take it almost too far sometimes, and then you have to ask the question 'Who are you trying to get a six pack for?'"

Now living back in the UK, David's mindset – and muscles – have changed with the musician working out with the right objectives in sight. The Southampton native explained: "I just want to be healthy, I like to keep myself in condition cause I want to go on stage and give a 110% and that's my reasons for it as opposed to, 'Let me get a summer six-pack because I need to impress'."

Although several pounds lighter than in his younger years, David still indulges in cheat days when he loves nothing more than fried chicken. The Rise And Fall singer admits: "I'll eat three KFC's... I'll eat 12 buckets if you put them in front of me. Not 12 pieces, 12 buckets. I train hard, I work really hard. If you want to indulge in treats, then go for it. I was a fat kid growing up, who lost the weight, got himself together and now it's about consistency. But there's always a fat kid inside that's reaching out for Kentucky."

At the height of his fitness obsession, David was working out six times a week focusing on triceps, abs and leg workouts. Opening up about his fixation with obtaining the perfect body, David previously told The Sun: "I feel a sexy physique is looking good in a T-shirt and keeping it underneath. Not the flip, which is what I had before, where I was putting lots of [topless] pictures up. I was like: 'Why are you doing this? No one wants to see it. I'm not going to be that guy taking my top off at pool parties. I'm not about that any more."

David is currently on a high after a hugely successful past 12 months, which have included returning to the charts with number one album Following My Intuition. The pop star has spent the summer performing around Europe with his DJ set TS5.