A woman was stabbed to death in South London today (13 March). Police confirmed they have launched a murder investigation following the incident in Croydon.

The 28 year old was attacked in the early hours of the morning at a property in Ravensdale Gardens. Emergency services were called shortly after 6am, and found her suffering from stab wounds.

Police were called to the address by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. The

paramedics were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7am.

Scotland Yard said the woman's next of kin have been informed but she has not yet been formally identified. They say no arrests have been made in relation to the killing. A post-mortem examination is yet to be scheduled.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are underway and detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command led by Detective Chief Inspector Will Reynolds are investigating."

In February, a schoolboy was stabbed in the neck during a street fight in Croydon. At least 11 people have been killed in the UK capital this year, according to the Evening Standard.