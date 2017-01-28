Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with manager Pep Guardiola set to make a host of changes to the side that drew against Tottenham last weekend.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. Highlights of the game will be available on BBC One from 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Crystal Palace will be without forwards Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako against Manchester City despite their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns coming to a premature end. Striker Fraizer Campbell and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda are back into full training, but Scott Dann (hamstring) and Julian Speroni (knee) are doubts.

The Eagles are currently struggling to save relegation and are currently in the bottom three following Swansea's win over Liverpool last weekend. Manager Sam Allardyce wants his side to convert their chances in front of goal, something they have failed to do on a regular basis this season.

Meanwhile, City will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Tottenham, where they made all the chances but failed to score with any of them. Two clangers by Hugo Lloris gifted them two goals but poor defensive organisation at the back saw them squander the lead.

Guardiola was incensed following the referee's decision to not award them a penalty when Raheem Sterling was pushed by Kyle Walker in the box last weekend. However, their failure to convert their chances has been their Achilles' heel this season, which has led them to fifth in the table, Vincent Kompany is fit for the game but all eyes will be on new signing Gabriel Jesus, who caught the eye with a cameo performance against Spurs.

What Managers Say

Sam Allardyce on deadline day fixtures: "It makes life more difficult for us all. You will have to ask the Premier League why they decided to play a game on the Tuesday when the window closes that day. It is an awkward situation that did not have to happen. I would love to here the answer. Because I get a blank when I ask. I have asked why they have done it many times but it is not the first time it has happened. It is a particularly delicate situation and we do not need to have that delicate situation." (via Standard)

Pep Guardiola: "We imagine a tough game in the FA Cup, every game is complicated. It will be tough for the stadium, the situation of Crystal Palace and because it is away. We want to go through and of course it is a final for us. Winning titles of course is important but all the clubs want to win the titles. I am not thinking about it, of course winning helps for the future. [Jesus] is fit, he is not injured. He is already three weeks with us so we are going to see tomorrow. I don't know [if Kompany will play], we will see tomorrow, but he is fit, he is ready. Last game was on the bench that means he is fit, if not he would not be there. Yes, [Caballero] he is going to play." (via ESPN)

Team News

Crystal Palace

Possible XI: Hennessey, Tomkins, Kelly, Delaney, Ward, Cabaye, Puncheon, Townsend, McArthur, Remy, Benteke.



Manchester City

Possible XI: Caballero, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernando, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Jesus, Aguero