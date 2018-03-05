Live 8pm GMT: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Crystal Palace start the game in the bottom three for the first time since December.

The Eagles have not won any of their last five top flight games.

Manchester United bidding to go back to second with a win.

Defeat will leave Manchester City 10 points from the title.

Now 18:55 Manchester United delayed on their way to Selhurst Park. We await news to see if the kick-off is affected. Palace stuff member now says â€˜the United coach is stuckâ€™. Park the bus, indeed. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 5, 2018

6 min 18:49 Roy Hodgson left some of the media perplexed in his pre-match media briefing by stating that he didn't know much about this current Manchester United team, and that he used Match of the Day to study opponents. I am not sure that will instill a great deal of confidence in the home support tonight, who will be looking for the club's first win since January.

15 min 18:41 Some early team news from Selhurst in that Jesse Lingard is expected to start tonight, with Anthony Martial - who has not even travelled - missing out.

18 min 18:37 Team news on the way from Selhurst Park but how might both sides line up? Palace have an extensive injury list which includes the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp are back however. United have similar issues with six first team players out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in training but is not expected to be involved. Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo are also out.