8pm GMT: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
- Crystal Palace start the game in the bottom three for the first time since December.
- The Eagles have not won any of their last five top flight games.
- Manchester United bidding to go back to second with a win.
- Defeat will leave Manchester City 10 points from the title.
Manchester United delayed on their way to Selhurst Park. We await news to see if the kick-off is affected.
Roy Hodgson left some of the media perplexed in his pre-match media briefing by stating that he didn't know much about this current Manchester United team, and that he used Match of the Day to study opponents.
I am not sure that will instill a great deal of confidence in the home support tonight, who will be looking for the club's first win since January.
Here is what is on the Selhurst Park playlist tonight. Something for everyone in there.
Some early team news from Selhurst in that Jesse Lingard is expected to start tonight, with Anthony Martial - who has not even travelled - missing out.
Team news on the way from Selhurst Park but how might both sides line up?
Palace have an extensive injury list which includes the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp are back however.
United have similar issues with six first team players out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in training but is not expected to be involved. Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo are also out.
After a rather dreary weekend of Premier League football - lets blame the cold weather - hopefully we have game tonight to warm us through. Crystal Palace host Manchester United in a vital game particularly at the bottom.
The Eagles slipped into the bottom three over the weekend as result went against them but a win tonight could take them as high as 13th in the league, which would be anything but unlucky.
United meanwhile dropped themselves, to third, after Liverpool beat Newcastle yet they can return to second and prolong Man City's wait for the title if they come away from south London with all three points.
Team news and updates ahead of the 8pm kick-off on the way.