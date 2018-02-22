Emily O'Brien and Troy Baker are the two latest additions to the cast of Hideo Kojima's next game Death Stranding. While not as high profile as co-stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, the pair are prolific video game actors.

O'Brien revealed her involvement on Instagram in a since-deleted post in which she said she was a "lucky gal" and "honored" to be working with Baker and Reedus - both of whom were pictured alongside her.

Death Stranding was announced in June 2016 and is the first game from the new Kojima Productions: now an independent studio following its namesake's departure from Konami following Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

The baffling announcement trailer revealed that Reedus would be the star, with Mikkelsen and director Guillermo del Toro's involvement confirmed in subsequent trailers. Until now that was all we knew about the cast of the game.

O'Brien has starred in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Batman: The Enemy Within, Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

Baker has been in basically everything else, from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and BioShock Infinite to Batman: Arkham Knight and Metal Gear Solid 5. His most famous role however, was as Joel in Naughty Dog's acclaimed survival drama The Last of Us.

Death Stranding has confounded fans of Kojima's games with its mysterious, abstract trailers depicting a mysterious futuristic world of oil, invisible enemies, beached whales and soldiers carrying babies around in tanks.

No gameplay has been seen from the game, but Kojima offered an update in an interview with Dengeki published in December (translated by Comic Book).

"We have surpassed the experiment phase, and by entering the next step, we're feeling the response to the new gameplay," he said. "In the schedule of the overall gaming industry, normally it would take about 3 to 5 years to develop a game with everything already prepared beforehand: organisation, human resources, game system, engine, tools, etc. But we prepared them while producing the game in parallel.

"While doing that, we're proceeding smoothly towards the schedule we have decided on. Everyone at our partner SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] also said: 'We've never seen [someone] making [a game] with a pace as fast as this.'"

Death Stranding is a console exclusive on PS4, and will also release on PC.