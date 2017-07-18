Arsenal will not change their stance on the future of Alexis Sanchez despite no update regarding the Chile international's decision over whether to sign a new contract. The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his deal at The Emirates Stadium and claims to have made a decision over his future, though his club are yet to respond.

The dilemma facing the Gunners is similar to the one which has confronted them several times in the recent past. The 13-time FA Cup winners can either offload Sanchez for somewhere in the region of £50m this summer or lose him for nothing next summer. On previous occasions they have cashed in on the likes of Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie.

But Wenger has steadfastly denied that policy will be repeated with Sanchez and wants Arsenal to keep hold of their prized asset to assist them in attempting to return to the Champions League. "The decision has been made and we will stick to that," he told a press conference on the club's next pre-season game against Bayern Munich in China. "The decision is not to sell.

"The main focus for us is to concentrate on the Premier League and the Premier League for me today is more important than the Champions League. We rested sometimes players in the group stages of the Champions League for the Premier League so that's become the biggest importance for us. We played 20 years in the Champions League, that's 17 years before Sanchez arrived and three years with him so he can get us back in there."

Much of the focus on Arsenal this summer has been on possible outgoings - with the future of Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs also uncertain as they enter the final year of their respective deals - overshadowing the two signings made by the club. Saed Kolasinac has been joined by record signing Alexandre Lacazette as the club look to make up for last season's failings.

Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez have both been linked to Arsenal during the summer window and though either signing might require them to again smash their transfer record, Wenger is adamant his side remain in the hunt for fresh additions.

"There are two ways to strengthen the squad - the first is to analyse where we have not done so well and where we can improve together, and the other way is to bring in players from outside," he told Arsenal Player. "We are still open to strengthening our team with players coming from outside.

"We are very active on the transfer market and have already realised two in-comings. We have to keep a balance as well, that you don't destabilise the team too much by bringing in too many players. But we are still active on the transfer market so let's see what kind of opportunities we can find."