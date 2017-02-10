Barcelona can leapfrog Real Madrid in the La Liga table – at least temporarily – by beating Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza on 11 February.

Kick-off is set for 3.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Edgar Mendez's late goal gave Deportivo Alaves victory over Celta Vigo in midweek and ensured their progress to the final of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona in May. The Basque club beat Barcelona 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Camp Nou in September, courtesy of goals from Deyverson and Ibai.

Mauricio Pellegrino has no fresh injury concerns.

Luis Suarez scored a last-minute equaliser as Barcelona saw off Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey on 7 February. The Catalan giants have not lost a game at Camp Nou in all competitions since losing to Alaves in September.

Rafinha missed the Atletico match due to a broken nose but could return to face Alaves. Defender Javier Mascherano (thigh) is out.

Mauricio Pellegrino: "Luis Enrique helped me a lot when I arrived in Spain and I keep great memories of that on a personal level. On the pitch there will be rivalry, but on a personal level I really appreciate him. It's going to be a very difficult game and tomorrow we will start thinking about it. It will be against one of the best teams in the world and we'll try to make sure everyone is better for that game." [via Football Espana]

Luis Enrique: "It was tough and difficult, but we have to be very happy. Not because of how we played, but because the team is continuing to make history. The result [against Atletico Madrid] is deceptive. Across the 90 minutes we did not deserve this result, but we deserve to be in the final because of what we've done in the competition before tonight. We are where we are with players missing, with the schedule we have. There are many positives." [via Football Espana]

Deportivo Alaves (all competitions): WWDDD

(all competitions): WWDDD Last result: Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Celta Vigo (Copa del Rey)

Barcelona (all competitions): DWWWW

(all competitions): DWWWW Last result: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Copa del Rey)

Deportivo Alaves possible XI: Pacheco; Vigaray, Laguardia, Feddal, Hernandez; Llorente, M Garcia; Toquero, Camarasa, Ibai; Deyverson

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Gomes, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar