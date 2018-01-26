A Missouri couple are accused of holding a 15-year-old girl as their sex slave and repeatedly raping her.

Larry and Alicia Dykes, of Strafford, Missouri, allegedly handcuffed and blindfolded the girl while she was raped. The alleged victim lived with the couple for more than a year starting in 2016 and began being abused when she was younger than 14.

"This couple had this girl as a sex slave," Webster County prosecutor Ben Berkstresser said.

According to court documents, Larry raped the girl as his wife watched and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him as often as three times a day.

A friend of the girl's reported the alleged abuse to police, court documents reveal. Both Larry and Alicia Dykes admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the girl.

Larry Dykes, 42, was charged with 10 felonies, five counts of statutory sodomy or five counts of statutory rape. Additional charges against him for a second victim are expected, Berkstresser said. If convicted on all charges, Larry faces up to life in prison.

Alicia Dykes, also 42, was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy. The two are being held on $500,000 bonds at the Webster County Jail.