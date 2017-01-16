Seven large banks are collaborating on a blockchain-based trade-finance and supply-chain platform called Digital Trade Chain (DTC), which aims to make domestic and cross-border commerce easier for European small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KBC, Natixis, Rabobank, Société Générale and UniCredit have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Brussels to build the DTC, which is based on a supply-chain proof of concept originated by KBC.

DTC, which won the Efma Accenture Innovation Award for best new product or service of 2016 in October last year, is intended to seamlessly connect the parties involved in a trade transaction (buyer, buyer's bank, seller, seller's bank and transporter), online and via mobile devices, said a statement.

This new product would simplify trade finance processes for SMEs by addressing the challenge of managing, tracking and securing domestic and international trade transactions. Larger companies use documentary credit as a way of reducing the risks involved in doing business.

However, documentary credit is not always suitable for SMEs or for companies that prefer open account solutions, wherein goods are shipped and delivered before payment is due, which is typically in 30, 60 or 90 days.

DTC would accelerate the order-to-settlement process and decrease administrative paperwork significantly. The platform's end-to-end transparency would also give SMEs confidence to initiate trade with new partners in their home market or in other European markets, according to a statement.

The consortium would initially focus on building critical mass for DTC in seven European markets: Belgium and Luxembourg (KBC), France (Natixis, Société Générale), Germany (Deutsche Bank, UniCredit), Italy (UniCredit), the Netherlands (Rabobank) and the UK (HSBC).

Vivek Ramachandran, global head of product for HSBC's trade finance business, has previously called for more collaboration among banks doing trade finance, and also other blockchain consortia looking at the space, such as R3 and IBM/Hyperledger.

He said in a previous interview: "My view is that we will all have to come together because this has to be industry led, the ecosystem has to adopt it.

"I think now we need to get the technical teams together to understand the pros and cons, because part of what we have learned is also the technical limitations of distributed ledgers, in terms of the number of nodes you can have or the quantity of data you can have on it. So now may be the time to share those and see how we can put our heads together to take this to next level."