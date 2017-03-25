A woman who crashed her car into a deer in Idaho claims she hit the animal because she was distracted by the sight of Bigfoot in her rear-view mirror.

Following the accident on Highway 95, the 50-year-old woman, from Tensed, Idaho, told police that she hadn't spotted the animal because her attention was focused on Sasquatch chasing other deer close to the road.

Latah County Sheriff's Office said the woman had claimed she looked in her rear-view mirror to get a better look at the creature – which she described as being between seven or eight-feet tall – and did not see the deer in the road, Pullman radio reported.

The country sheriff's deputy responded to the accident and arrived at the scene to find evidence of a crash that had involved a vehicle and a deer, however, the radio station reported that "the report didn't indicate if he found any evidence of the elusive Bigfoot."

Sightings of the creature from America folklore, have been reported around the US, including in national parks such as Yellowstone and at the American Fork Canyon in Utah.

A video made at American Fork Canyon in 2015 claimed to have captured the mythical creature on film.

The hiker who posted the video online said: "The video captured more than I can remember. I only remember it being the most massive animal I have seen and I can't think about it without shaking.

"I don't want to say that it is for sure a bigfoot or sasquatch, but I don't know what else it could be. I spend a lot of time outdoors hiking etc, and I have never seen a bigfoot or even believed that they could be possible."