People think TV footage from Donald Trump's visit to Japan shows Prime Minister Shinzo Abe falling down a sand bunker during their game of golf.

The pair were widely reported to have played nine holes of golf together on November 5, at the beginning of the US president's 13-day tour of Asia.

Trump tweeted about the game, saying: "Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and [US open runner-up] Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!"

But now, TV Tokyo helicopter footage has emerged showing what appears to be Abe himself taking a tumble as he tried to leave a bunker.

The full TV Tokyo clip appears to show Trump already walking away from the hole with his back turned before the fall took place.

A man is then seen putting one foot out of the bunker onto the grass before he seems to lose his balance and falls backwards, rolling over once on the way down while holding his golf club.

He picks himself back up and appears to be uninjured.

Reddit users and Japanese news website Sora News 24 were among those claiming the footage showed Abe.

"Good recovery," one Reddit user said, while another marked the fall as "form: 7/10. technique: 5/10".

A senior US official said that the two leaders and world number 4 Matsuyama did not keep score during the game.