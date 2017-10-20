A London sex toy company is appealing for help after €50,000 (£45,000) worth of its merchandise was stolen from the Venus exhibition in Berlin, Germany, one of the world's leading erotic trade shows.

Fun Toys London claimed in a social media post that the incident, which they called a "devastating accident", is the "largest recorded theft of sex toys in history". The company said that after a "successful" time at the exhibition, they arrived to pick up their boxes on Monday 16 October – only to find all the products had been stolen. Fun Toys makes a range of sex toys with the slogan "Orgasm Delivery".

Fun Toys said when their representative, Marco Tortoni was speaking to police, a further four boxes were stolen. "What is amusing is that not a single tester went missing during the days of the exhibition!" the post read.

Fun Toys went on to say the exhibition's managers were "unhelpful" and should have been around when the incident took place – adding that they still had not received security footage from the days that might help solve the investigation and had only been given the contact of a contractor who help set up the company's stand.

The company said that since the stolen items are a specific product, it will be difficult for the theives to sell them on. and are asking partners to be on the lookout for offers from unauthorised distributors.

Along with the story, Fun Toys shared two pictures of the scene they say they were greeted by when they went to pack their products and a picture of the police report from the incident.

It's not just the physical security around sex toys that has been in the news lately. On Tuesday 17 October, a cyberseurity researcher hacked a bluetooth enabled butt plug in what he said started as a joke with a friend.

Detailed in a blog post along with a short video, Giovanni Mellini was able to send commands to the wireless sex toy through his laptop without any need for authentication.