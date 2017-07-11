Donald Trump is expected to make a state visit to the UK in 2018. The government is believed to be working with the White House to agree on a date, BBC reported.

Trump had initially planned to visit the UK in June 2017, but concerns over security and mass protests forced organisers to reschedule. A possible visit in the autumn had also been mooted at one stage.

Trump had accepted an invitation from Theresa May to take part in a state visit when the prime minister visited the White House in January. However, it is thought that the controversy surrounding his visit forced Trump to reconsider.

A surprise visit around the time that Trump is in France for Bastille Day celebrations (14 July) had also been considered but has now been ruled out.

Mass protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg that also included specific references to Trump may have demonstrated to the US president the scale of contempt held by Europeans.

State visits are usually announced in the Queen's Speech and this year's failed to mention Trump, instead confirming the state visit of the Spanish royal family which takes place this week (12 - 14 July).

When a state visit eventually takes place, it would most likely involve a visit to Downing Street, Buckingham Palace and one of his Scottish golf resorts.

He clashed with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan over safety in the wake of the London terror attacks which lead to the mayor to call for the state visit to be cancelled.

Only two US presidents have been offered a state visit, George W Bush in 2003 and Barack Obama in 2011.