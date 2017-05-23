US President Donald Trump has condemned the attack in Manchester that left 22 people dead. Speaking on his Middle East tour, alongside the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump said: "We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the UK" saying that the victims were "murdered by evil losers in life."

He added that the ideology of those behind the attack must be "obliterated."

Trump said: "I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims.

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.

"I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that that is a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are.

"This is what I've spent my last days talking about during my trip overseas. Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed.

"We can not [sic] stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people, and in today's attack it was mostly innocent children.

"The terrorists and extremists and those who give the comfort must be driven out from our society for ever [sic]. This wicked ideology must be obliterated and innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect innocent life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace."

The First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted about the attack offering her prayers to those caught up.

My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 23, 2017

Trump is currently in the Middle East as part of his first foreign trip as president.

Over the weekend he urged officials in Saudi Arabia to "drive out" terror in the region.

Press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump was receiving updates on the developing situation.