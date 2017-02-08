The US election left the country more divided than ever before, with half the country celebrating the overthrow of the establishment, while the other half mourned the loss of liberal values. Trump's victory not only deepened the chasm between the two parties, it also sowed division among family members and friends.

The election outcome was responsible for ending relationships and breaking friendships across the country, a Reuters poll has revealed.

The poll of 6,426 people found that 13% have ended a relationship with a family member or close friend over the election outcome. Bernie Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick separated from her husband, Bill, of 22 years after discovering that he planned to vote for Trump – a decision which left her feeling "betrayed".

"It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump," the 73-year-old said. "It opened up areas between us I had not faced before. I realised how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger." McCormick said her husband's vote for Trump was a "deal breaker" and led her to move out of the family home.

16% said they had stopped speaking to a friend or family member after the election. 22% of Clinton supporters broke off contact with friends and family who voted for Trump.

Rob Brunello, a truck driver from Ohio, said his family and friends were furious when they discovered he was a Trump supporter. "It's been pretty rough for me," he said. "People couldn't believe Trump could beat Hillary. They are having a hard time adjusting to it."