US President-elect Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of the United Nations, taking to Twitter on Monday (26 December) to brand it as a club for people to "have a good time".

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" he tweeted.

Trump was angered by the UN Security Council vote to condemn Israel's illegal settlements in Palestinian territory. Following the 14-0 vote, he claimed that things will be different under his administration.

"The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!" he tweeted on Saturday (24 December). The previous day, he wrote: "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20".

According to The Washington Post, the Obama administration's decision to abstain from the UN vote ignored Trump's demands that the US exercise its right to veto. Though Trump claimed he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues during the beginning of his campaign, he became progressively more pro-Israel as it progressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has directed his ire at President Barack Obama and his administration. Netanyahu has claimed Obama "colluded" with the UN for the resolution and has limited ties with 12 Security Council member countries.

Trump also took a swipe at Obama after the president claimed he could have beaten Trump to win a third term. "President Obama said that he things he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc," he tweeted.

The incoming president has largely remained civil towards Obama but has continued to take aim at his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. He is set to be sworn into office on 20 January.