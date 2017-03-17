US President Donald Trump welcomed the Irish Prime Minister, Enda Kenny, by quoting what he said was his favourite Irish proverb. The problem is that what he quoted was neither Irish nor a proverb.

"This is a good one. This is one I like, I've heard it for many many years, and I love it," Trump said as he met Kenny ahead of St Patrick's Day, on Friday (17 March).

"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you".

Following Trump's speech, several people took to social media to discuss the real source of Trump's proverb.

It is believed the phrase is part of a poem by Albashir Adam Alhassan, a Nigerian poet born in Kano state in 1980s.

A White House spokeswoman said the proverb was "originally supplied in an email on March 8 by the State Department via [the National Security Council] as building blocks in advance of this event. These building blocks were supplied in the context of the Shamrock Ceremony and were ultimately used in the prepared remarks for the luncheon."

She then shared a list of books and websites the quote has appeared on.