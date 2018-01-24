Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stroger is eager for the club to come to a final solution over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are hopeful of bringing in Aubameyang before the January transfer window closes next week to fill the goal-scoring void left by Alexis Sanchez, who completed his move to Manchester United on Monday [22 January].

Arsene Wenger's side have made a second offer for the Gabon international which is in the excess of £50m, according to the Evening Standard. Arsenal are reluctant to break their club record transfer fee on a striker for the second time in seven months following Alexandre Lacazette's arrival from Lyon last July, but with Dortmund holding out for £55m, they may have little choice but to do just that.

Aubameyang, who served his third internal suspension in 12 months at the start of the year for disciplinary problems against Wolfsburg, did not travel for the following trip to Hertha Berlin last Friday [19 January], with the furore around his future providing an unwanted distraction for the team.

And Stroger has suggested he is eager to see Aubameyang's future decided as soon as possible.

"All I can say is that we would like to have a solution at some point, no matter what it looks like," the Dortmund boss was quoted as saying by Süddeutsche Zeitung. "Clarity would do us good as a team."

Wenger was typically coy when asked for an update on the club's pursuit of Aubameyang on Tuesday [23 January] but did play down talk of Olivier Giroud being included in part of the deal. "The negotiations are not as far as that, the Gunners boss said.

"You never know how close you are. At the moment it's one of the possible movements, but we have other things in mind as well. We have plenty of opportunities in different positions. The final decision is not made."