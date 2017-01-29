DR Congo will take on Ghana in the third quarter-final clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade d'Oyem, Oyem on Sunday (29 January).

The Leopards made it to the last eight of the tournament after finishing on top of Group C. They clinched the first spot after beating Togo 3-1 in the last group stage fixture. Junior Kabananga and Ndombe Mubele scored two goals for DR Congo before Kodjo Laba pulled one back for Togo.

However, Paul Jose M'Poku's 80th minute strike made sure that his side cruised to victory and clinched the top spot. In the second group stage fixture, they settled for a 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast, which came after a 1-0 win over Morocco.

The defending champions are out of Afcon after they failed to win a single match in the ongoing tournament in Gabon. Last edition's runners-up will be hoping to make it to another final this year.

Ghana finished behind Egypt in Group D, which has seen them set up a clash with DR Congo. Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant is managing the Black Stars and will be hoping to help them make it to the semi-final.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 Afcon will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

DR Congo to win

Betting odds (betfair)

DR Congo to win: 27/10

Draw: 19/10

Ghana to win: 5/4

Team news

DR Congo

Possible XI: Matampi; Issama, Tisserand, Bokadi, Ikoko; Mbemba, Maghoma; Mubele, Kebano, Kabananga; Mbokani.

Ghana

Possible XI: Brimah; Afful, Amartey, Boye, Acheampong; Atsu, Ayew, Wakaso, Partey; Gyan, Ayew.

