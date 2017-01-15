DR Congo will take on Morocco in the third match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade Oyem, Oyem on Monday, 16 January. The two sides are placed in Group C, with Ivory Coast and Togo.

The Leopards were impressive in the Afcon qualifiers, managing five wins and a defeat, which helped them top the group, ahead of Angola, Central Africa and Madagascar. DR Congo had an impressive run in the previous edition of the tournament.

In 2015, they made it to the semi-finals, but failed to progress to the last two. They managed to finish third after defeating host nation Equatorial Guinea in the third-place match. Florent Ibene will be hoping his side can challenge other top teams in the African Cup of Nations to win the title in February.

DR Congo will face a stiff challenge from Morocco, their first opponent, defending champions Ivory Coast and Togo, to make it to the knockout stages. A victory on Monday will put them in a good position to make it to the quarter-finals.

Former Bayern Munich and current Juventus defender Medhi Benatia will lead Morocco at the tournament in Gabon. They have won the Afcon once in 1976 and French coach Herver Renard can guide them to second success this year.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

DR Congo to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

DR Congo to win: 21/10

Draw: 2

Morocco to win: 7/5

Team News

DR Congo

Possible XI: Matampi; Mpeko, Mbemba, Mutambala, Zakuani; Mulumbu, Kebano, Mulumba, Bope; Mbokani, Bakambu.

Morocco

Possible XI: Mohamedi; Benatia, Dirar, Da Costa, Mendyl; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa, Obaddi, Carcela Gonzalez; El Arabi, En Neysri.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: