A video currently doing rounds on the internet shows a traffic officer in Dubai pushing a stalled car on a busy road. The officer has reportedly been promoted after the video went viral on social media.

According to Khaleej Times news website, Officer Waleed Mallullah Abdullah from the Department of Traffic had helped a man by pushing his car, which had broken down in the middle of the road. His timely intervention also helped other motorists who were stuck in the traffic.

Dubai Police Chief Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri ordered Officer Abdullah's promotion in appreciation for his services. He said that his efforts and dedication to the members of the community has reflected an honourable image of the Dubai police.

The traffic officer thanked the police chief for promoting him. "Such a promotion serves as a medal of honour and is an incentive for me and my colleagues to exert more efforts to serve the community," Officer Abdullah said, according to the Khaleej Times.

The video has been uploaded on the Dubai Police social media pages, and it has received over 260,000 views on Facebook alone.

General Al-Esophagus in the Facebook post said, "The promotion of the officer was in recognition for his dedication to his duty. It has reflected the good qualities of the police, which is to help members of the community. The officer moved the stalled car out of the way, risked his life to ease the congestion and make it easy for other commuters."

Many people have appreciated the officer's thankless effort. One commenter said, "Dubai Police in the service of the community are always on time without being tired. Our military brother's deserved our thanks and thanks to his Excellency the Commander-in-Chief for his transparency and humanity."