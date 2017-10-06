A British tourist is facing a three-year jail sentence in Dubai after he touched a man's hip to stop himself spilling his drink while walking through a crowded bar.

Jamie Harron, from Stirling, central Scotland, was arrested for public indecency and spent five days in jail before being released on bail.

The 27-year-old was holding a drink while he made his way through the Rock Bottom bar. As he held a hand in front of him to avoid spilling it on himself or anyone else he "touched a man on his hip to avoid impact".

According to reports the man who had been touched only appeared to be upset when Harron and his friend sat at a table.

20 minutes later police arrived at the bar. Harron was arrested and charged with drinking alcohol and public indecency. He spent five days in Al Barsha prison, before his passport was confiscated and he was released on bail.

Following the incident Harron has been stuck in Dubai for three months and has incurred £30,000 in expenses and legal fees. He has also lost his job as an electrician.

Commenting on the case Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, told The Guardian: "It is quite outrageous that he has been held in the country for so long already. This is another example of how vulnerable tourists are to arrest and detention in Dubai and at how drawn out and disorganised legal proceedings are."

"I have spoken to Jamie, who is under immense pressure and stress," said Stirling. "He was expecting to appear in court on Sunday, but the court moved the date without telling him or his lawyer. This led to a sentence of 30 days' imprisonment for failing to present himself at the hearing."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We have been in contact with a British man following his arrest in Dubai in July. We are providing consular assistance."

Its the latest arrest of a British tourist in Dubai. Edinburgh plasterer William Barclay faces up to a year in jail in the United Arab Emirates after being accused of using a counterfeit £20 banknote at a shopping mall in the country last year.

Jamil Mukadam, 23, from Leicester faces six months in prison after he showing his middle finger during a row with a motorist near the Dubai Financial Centre in February.