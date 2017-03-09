England coach Eddie Jones has made three changes to his side ahead of their match against Scotland on Saturday (11 March), with Ben Youngs, Jonathan Joseph and Jack Nowell given the nod to start the Calcutta Cup clash.

Youngs, Joseph and Nowell take the places of Danny Care, Ben Te'o and Jonny May while Billy and Mako Vunipola have been listed as replacements by Jones, who will want England to improve on their largely disappointing performance against Italy last time out.

Billy Vunipola has missed all of England's Six Nations campaign with knee ligament damage but he proved his fitness by lasting 72 minutes in Saracens' 35-27 win over Newcastle Falcons last weekend and is set to be used as an impact substitute on Saturday.

Jones is pleased with the options available to him – his bench is stocked full of quality replacements – not least at loose-head prop where he has Joe Marler and Mako Vunipola to choose from.

"I congratulate Joe Marler on his 50-cap milestone," Jones told England's official website. "I've coached a lot of good players and he is certainly one of the best. He is an honest and committed team man and a fine individual. To have him and Mako Vunipola available together to give us 80 minutes at loose-head is an enormous advantage.

"This is the 124th Calcutta Cup and I feel humbled and honoured to be part of such an historic rugby occasion, it's the oldest international fixture and means a lot to both countries. We treasure the experience."