Egypt will take on Burkina Faso in the first semi-final clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade d'Angondjé, Libreville, on Wednesday, 1 February.

The Pharaohs hold the record for winning the tournament and they will be looking to extend the record by winning it for the eighth time this year. Their last success came in 2006 when they defeated Ivory Coast on penalties in the final.

In the quarter-final, Hector Cuper saw his side register a narrow 1-0 win over Morocco and that victory helped Egypt to make it to the last four. It was Mahmoud Abdul Monem Kahraba's goal in the 87th minute that helped his side come out victorious.

Egypt started the 2017 Afcon with a goalless draw against Mali. Since then, they have won three matches and all of them with the same scoreline of 1-0. They are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and Cuper will be looking to extend his side's defensive record when they face Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Paulo Duarte helped Burkina Faso make it to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations following his side's 2-0 comfortable victory over Tunisia. Two late goals from Aristide Bance and Prejuce Nakoulma in the 81st and the 84th minutes were sufficient for their side to seal a berth in the last four.

The Stallions are also undefeated so far in the 2017 Afcon and have scored six goals and conceded twice in the process. The two goals conceded were during the 1-1 draws against Cameroon and Gabon.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Egypt to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Egypt to win: 5/4

Draw: 9/5

Burkina Faso to win: 29/10

Team News

Egypt

Possible XI: El-Hadary; Al Muhammadi, Gabr, Hegazy, Hafez; Hamed, Fathy; El-Said; Salah, Mohsen, Trezequet.Burkina Faso

Possible XI: Kouakou; Coulibaly, Kone, Dayo, Yago; Traore, Kabore; Toure, Traore, Nakoulma; Bance.

