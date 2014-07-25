Eid al-Fitr – 'The Feast of Fast Breaking' – marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and the 2017 celebration will begin on the evening of Sunday, 25 June, concluding on the evening of 26 June.

Muslims who have fasted from dawn to dusk during Ramadan will celebrate on the first sighting of the new moon marking the month of Shawwal. Special prayer services, family and friend gatherings, gift exchanges, and plenty of good food are part of the celebration.

To help you celebrate, here are quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones on the day of Eid al-Fitr.

1. "O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous -" -- Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

2. "...And eat and drink until the white thread of dawn becomes distinct to you from the black thread [of night]. Then complete the fast until the sunset..." -- Surat Al-Baqarah 2:187

3. "Allah is with those who restrain themselves." -- Quran 16: 128

4. "O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint." -- al-Baqarah, 2:183

5. "The recompense for an injury is an injury equal thereto: but if a person forgets and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah." [62:40]

6. "Have patience with what they say, and leave them with noble (dignity)." [73:10]

7. He is the One GOD; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, Most Wise. [59:24]

8. Hold to forgiveness, command what is right; but turn away from the ignorant." [7:199]

10."Allaah has made Laylat al-Qadr in this month, which is better than a thousand months, as Allaah says...The Night of Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Rooh [Jibreel (Gabriel)] by Allaah's Permission with all Decrees, there is peace until the appearance of dawn." -- al-Qadar 97:1-5

Eid messages:

1. "Kul 'am wa enta bi-khair!" — ("May every year find you in good health!")

2. "Eid Saeed!" -- ("Happy Eid!")

3. Eid Mubarak!" -- ("Blessed Eid!")

4. "Taqabbala Allahu minna wa minkum." — ("May Allah accept from us, and from you.")

5. Hope Love & Laughter, warmth & wishes joy and a Bouquet of Eid Wishes, Especially for you!!! EID MUBARAK

6. May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! Eid Mubarak

7. It's more than just an Eid wish, more than a message too, for it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it's meant for you.

8. May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. EID MUBARAK

9. May this year's Eid give you, all the happiness and joy of this world and hope that the blessing of the AL-Mighty be with you. Eid Mubarak