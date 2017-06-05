Prince Harry paused to remember the victims of the London attacks as he broke the fast at a meal with Muslims during Ramadan on his visit to Singapore.

The prince was visiting Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim charity which helps to support recovering addicts and provides homes for young people in need, as part of a two-day trip to the country where he played in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup for the Prince's Foundation.

A moment to remember the victims of the London attack took place just before Prince Harry and the charity began the meal.

Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail, secretary-general of Jamiyah, said: "Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night."

Harry added: "Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world."

The polo cup is an annual event that helps to raises money for vulnerable children affected by HIV in parts of southern Africa.

Seven people died on Saturday when a van being driven southbound on London Bridge suddenly rammed into passing pedestrians.

Three attackers, armed with knives and wearing fake suicide jackets then got off at the nearby Borough Market, stabbing various people before eventually being shot dead by police.

Dozens more were injured in the attack with many remaining in a critical condition.