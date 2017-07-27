RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg insists he is totally focused on helping Ralph Hasenhuttl's men build on their impressive campaign, despite recent reports linking him with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Forsberg, 25, scored eight goals and provided 19 assists as Leipzig managed to qualify for the Champions League during their first ever season in the Bundesliga. The Sweden international's form inevitably drew interest and admirers, and the possibility of a move away from the Red Bull Arena heightened when his agent criticised Leipzig for "destroying" his client's dreams.

Manchester United are believed to be considering a move for Forsberg after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Inter Milan playmaker Ivan Perisic. Leipzig have no interest in parting with any of their prized assets, as Liverpool have discovered during their pursuit of Naby Keita, but Manchester United may test the German outfit's resolve with a €50m (£44.6m, $58.7m) bid.

But Forsberg, who played down speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, also seemingly put paid to a summer move to Old Trafford and is determined to improve further under Hasenhuttl as Leipzig embark on their first ever campaign in Europe's premier club competition.

"I only answered a question from a journalist and my answer was that Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United," Forsberg told Kicker. "Have I said anything bad about Leipzig? I have always spoken positively about RB so I don't understand the uproar.

"For me everything is good and I am fully motivated and focused and I want to have an even better season than the last with RB."

A deal for Forsberg may not be possible this summer but Mourinho is still intent on signing a creative winger and a holding midfield player before the transfer window slams shut. The Portuguese remains interested in Perisic but Inter are refusing to part with the Croatia international until they find a suitable replacement.

Chelsea anchorman Nemanja Matic is also on Mourinho's radar but the Premier League champions' £50m valuation of the Serbia international could prove tricky to overcome.