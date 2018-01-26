Eminem has continued to make his feelings on US president Donald Trump clear, this time saying he believes a "f**king turd would have been better" to lead the country.

Speaking to Billboard, the US rapper described his reaction in November 2016 when Trump was elected as president. He said: "[I was] Watching the TV in f**king disbelief. I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, "He's going to f**king win."

Eminem added: "I called it just from the rallies he was having when he first started running. Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics. There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them – and he just f**king duped everybody.

"I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f**king turd would have been better as a president."

The rapper went on to call the president's rhetoric and language "f**king disgusting" for its divisiveness and said he was prepared to lose half of his fan base by speaking out.

"At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I'm on the right side of this," he said. "I don't see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that fucking billionaire is gonna help you."

This is not the first time Eminem has spoken candidly about his feelings toward the president. In October, he released a five-minute freestyle rap entitled The Storm at the BET Awards in which he said: "But we better give Obama props/ 'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze/ That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.

"Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for/ 'Cause that's how he gets his f**king rocks off and he's orange."