Close
Highlights of the 2017 Emmys: From Sean Spicer's appearance to a naked Stephen Colbert CBS

Television's biggest and brightest stars came out to celebrate the best in the industry at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on 17 September at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by the Late Show's Stephen Colbert, the event was jam-packed with political humour, dramatic stage acts and obviously, a stellar showcase of designer creations on the red carpet.

High-sheen glamour was definitely the trend of the evening, with glitter, sequins and feathers all making a big appearance. Silver was a top choice of colour with Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky and Regina King rocking the trend.

Sarah Paulson (L) and Thandie Newton
Sarah Paulson (L) and Thandie Newton walk the red carpet during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on 17 September, 2017Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Fishtail gowns were another popular choice at the Emmys. Priyanka Chopra wore a curve-hugging white and silver Balamain gown complete with a feather trail. Sofia Vergara also showed off her curves in a similar all-white creation by Mark Zunino.

While a number of popular TV faces turned heads on the red carpet, it was the younger generation of stars that came ready to make their fashion mark. Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown wowed in a Calvin Klein strapless dress with a full tulle skirt while her co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin all chose unique suit-styles.

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz brings a playful vibe with her Christian Dior ombre gown at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on 17 SeptemberFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley attended the event in a Ralph Lauren creation that was hard to stop staring at. The bottle-green velvet dress complimented the actress' skin tone perfectly.

Yara Shahidi looked pretty and fresh in a beige Prada dress with green and silver sequin work. Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka looked ethereal in a cream Miu Miu number.

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on 17 September, 2017Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka wows in a Miu Miu gown at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on 17 September, 2017 in Los AngelesFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on 17 September, 2017 in Los AngelesFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Check out some of the other big fashion hits at the 2017 Emmys below:

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies, poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of the award for Outstanding Comedy Actress for Veep poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Viola Davis
Viola Davis announces the In Memorium tribute onstage during the 69th Emmy AwardsFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Regina King
Regina King shows off her toned muscles in a Galia Lahav gown at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda wears a Brandon Maxwell creation at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on 17 September in Los AngelesFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Donald Glover
Donald Glover, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta, poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images