Television's biggest and brightest stars came out to celebrate the best in the industry at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on 17 September at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by the Late Show's Stephen Colbert, the event was jam-packed with political humour, dramatic stage acts and obviously, a stellar showcase of designer creations on the red carpet.

High-sheen glamour was definitely the trend of the evening, with glitter, sequins and feathers all making a big appearance. Silver was a top choice of colour with Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky and Regina King rocking the trend.

Fishtail gowns were another popular choice at the Emmys. Priyanka Chopra wore a curve-hugging white and silver Balamain gown complete with a feather trail. Sofia Vergara also showed off her curves in a similar all-white creation by Mark Zunino.

While a number of popular TV faces turned heads on the red carpet, it was the younger generation of stars that came ready to make their fashion mark. Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown wowed in a Calvin Klein strapless dress with a full tulle skirt while her co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin all chose unique suit-styles.

Shailene Woodley attended the event in a Ralph Lauren creation that was hard to stop staring at. The bottle-green velvet dress complimented the actress' skin tone perfectly.

Yara Shahidi looked pretty and fresh in a beige Prada dress with green and silver sequin work. Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka looked ethereal in a cream Miu Miu number.

Check out some of the other big fashion hits at the 2017 Emmys below: