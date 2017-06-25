England take on South Africa in the third Twenty20 match scheduled between the two sides at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday (25 June).

Where to watch

The match starts at 2:30pm BST. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD.

Overview

England will be hoping to bounce back from their loss to South Africa on Friday (23 June) after suffering a major collapse.

Having to chase 175 runs, the hosts were in a comfortable position at 125-1. However, following Jason Roy's controversial dismissal for obstructing the field, the momentum changed as England quickly went to 171-6, eventually losing by three runs.

It was a much improved performance from AB de Villiers' side who were crushed in a nine-wicket loss in the first T20 game of the series.

"Our game plans were better and we had better energy with the bat and ball," De Villiers said after the game. "We showed the South Africa never-say-die attitude."

"We've had a tough month here so that win means a lot to us. We love sport, there's great love for the game of cricket back home, and to see us come out on top means a lot."

The series is now set up for an exciting finale and despite captain Eoin Morgan stating that there will be changes to the lineup, England still remain favorites over South Africa to triumph.

Betting Odds (William Hill)

England to win: 4/6

South Africa to win: 6/5

Prediction

England to win.

Team News

England

Possible XI: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran.

South Africa

Possible XI: JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorious, AB de Villiers (c), Imran Tahir, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Morne Morkel, Dane Paterson.