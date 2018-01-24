Eric Abidal has backed Barcelona to complete the signing of his compatriot Antoine Griezmann after pointing out that his former side must start planning for the future.

It has been widely reported that the La Liga giants will meet Griezmann's €100m (£87m, $124m) release clause in the upcoming summer transfer window to form a fearsome trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Last month, Atletico even reported Barcelona to Fifa after reports in Spain claimed that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had met with the Frenchman's family to thrash out his potential move to the Nou Camp.

Griezmann has impressed during his time with Los Colchoneros but there have been still some questions in Spain on whether there is still space for him in Valverde's current squad following the recent big-money arrivals of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Abidal, who is currently working as Barcelona ambassador, admitted that this could be an issue but the Frenchman still believes that his signing would still be welcomed at the Nou Camp ahead of the future.

"I am not the manager and neither the president but having a player like him on your team is always an advantage," Abidal said to El Larguero when asked whether he would sign the Frenchman for Barcelona.

"I don't know whether the current Barcelona squad [need Griezmann] but in the future they will surely [need him]. The most important thing is not the present but the future and the best thing is to have the best players in your team and be ready to the future."

Pressed if a trident formed by Messi, Suarez and Griezmann would be the best in the world, Abidal added: "Yes, but if you want to use the three why you sign Dembele? That's the problem. There are questions. Signing Coutinho means some will have to sit on the bench that is why I say it is good if they sign [Griezmann] but it depends on the vision of the club. I think that the club are looking for the future and that's way they need the best players."

Abidal's compatriot Dembele has failed to make any impact at Barcelona since his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund due to different muscle injuries.

However, the former Barcelona star is still convinced that the 20-year-old winger will prove the doubters wrong once he recovered from is latest blow.

"It is very difficult to change team; the body has to adapt and his diary and nutrition will be different. He is very young and has a lot of talent. We, the Barcelona fans, are all waiting for him to return to his best because after an injury is always difficult. But I don't doubt his performances and the work that he will do at the club."