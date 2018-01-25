Ernesto Valverde has suggested that Barcelona won't sign a replacement for Javier Mascherano before the end of the January transfer window after claiming that he has complete trust in Thomas Vermaelen and Yerry Mina.

On Wednesday [24 January] the Argentina international completed his proposed transfer to Hebei China Fortune FC after deciding to put an end to a successful seven-and-a-half season spell at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona knew about Mascherano's departure for some time and earlier in the month bolstered the heart of the back-line with the addition of 23-year-old Mina from Palmeiras in a deal worth € 11.8m (£10.3m, $14.6m).

Valverde still have four centre-backs available ahead of the second half of the season in the form of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Vermaelen and Mina himself.

Some reports in recent days have claimed that Barcelona could still add another defender to Valverde's ranks before the end of the month due to concerns over Vermaelen's fitness and Mina's adaptation to the European football.

Earlier in the week, the Catalans revealed that the Belgium international will be out of action for around two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the weekend's 5-0 win over Real Betis.

But questioned in a press conference whether the Belgian's worrying injuries could force Barcelona to sign another experienced defender this month, Valverde replied: "Vermaelen has only has one injury and could be back in two weeks. It's not serious. It's not a concern, at least for the moment,"

"I'm very happy with the centre-backs that I already have. We've brought Yerry Mina and we are not thinking of anything else that recovering Vermalen."

Meanwhile, Valverde has already sanctioned the departure of three first-team players with Arda Turan and Rafinha moving on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir and Inter Milan respectively before Mascherano completed his move to the Far East.

Earlier this week club president Josep Maria Bartomeu suggested that some more players will follow the same path before the end of the transfer window amid reports linking both Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu with a move away from the Nou Camp.

"There are still a few days until the end of January and we will try [to complete] some deals that we would like to finalised," Bartomeu said to Sport.

"The planning that we did in summer [regarding incomes and departures] was almost done [then] but there were still some pending issues that we couldn't complete in August. [Barcelona sporting manager] Pep Segura, [club technical secretary] Robert Fernandez and Ernesto Valverde have been working since then and during this month we have finalised those deals."

However, Valverde was coy about that subject when asked if the clear-out will continue in the coming days.

"I'm fine with the current squad. Until the market finishes, nothing will be closed. It happens to all teams because there are surprises every day. There could be [some players leaving]. I do not know what will happen from now to the end of the transfer window but I am happy with the squad."