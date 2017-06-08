Amazon consumers experienced a small problem while trying to view online products on Wednesday, 7 June.

The Seattle-based tech major also acknowledged the problem saying "Sorry something went wrong on our end," on a page some users were sent to after clicking on items from the company's US home page. Shoppers were greeted with different photos of dogs every time. The problem started in the early afternoon after 2pm (2100 GMT), Reuters reported.

It is not clear as to what was the reason for the problem and how widespread it was.

In February Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) experienced an outage that occurred in the Northern Virginia region, causing widespread technical issues for many high-profile websites and services that rely on it.

Many of its clients including Business Insider, Adobe, Medium, Slack, Trello, the US Securities and Exchange Commission website and some key Apple services, experienced technical issues, severe slowdowns or were knocked offline. Amazon had apologised consumers for the problem, which was a result of human error.

However, the latest glitch is unlikely to impact its business. Jan Dawson, an analyst from Jackdaw Research told Reuters though it's never good but a "one-off outage for a couple hours in the middle of the day is not going to have a major impact".

On an average, Amazon made more than $151,000 in sales per minute in North America last year.