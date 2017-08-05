A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a petrol station in Essex.

The 34-year-old victim and a 25-year-old man were outside the BP garage in Baddow Road near the Army and Navy roundabout when a blue Ford Fiesta pulled up.

An occupant of the vehicle then opened fire before the car sped away from the scene.

Emergency services were called around 2:10am on 5 August. The 34-year-old was taken to hospital after being shot in the chest, but later died.

Police believe the victim and the suspects in the car were known to each other.

The road has since been closed for forensic examination work as part of the murder investigation.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We are progressing our enquiries and believe this incident involved people known to each other.

"Several members of the public went to the aid of the victim and his friend, and I want to thank them for their assistance in what clearly would have been harrowing circumstances.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and has yet to come forward. Any information you have, however small you think it may be, could be vital in assisting our investigation.

"I also want to speak to anyone who saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the area before and after the incident and anyone who took mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident."

District commander Chief Inspector Ronnie Egan added: "Incidents such as this are extremely rare and we believe this involved people known to each other.

"Although we believe there is no wider risk to the community, I know residents will be very concerned.

"My local policing teams are out on extra patrols and we are also working with partners to provide reassurance to the community."

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101.

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.