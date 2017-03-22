At least seven people were injured as a train derailed in Switzerland on 22 March.

The Eurocity 158 left Milan and was heading to Basel. The incident happened just before it reached the station of Lucerne, around 2pm local time (1pm GMT) Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Around 160 passengers were on board of the train, according to the news website La Tribune de Genève. The seven passengers injured were not seriously hurt.

The train reportedly hit a pillar and caused a blackout in the station.

Railway traffic will be suspended throughout the night as the investigations continue. It remains unclear what caused the incident.

Stranded passengers were given a lift from motorists who organised themselves on social media following a call from the German-speaking radio SRF3.